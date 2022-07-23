Temple (FOX 44) — The Temple Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1700 block of East Avenue I around 1 a.m. They found a male with a stab wound.

An ambulance took the person to Baylor Scott & White in Temple. His condition is unknown at this time.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.