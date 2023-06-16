Temple, Tx (FOX44) – The Temple Police Department has announced that Lieutenant Brian Moody has successfully graduated from the 286th session of the FBI National Academy. On June 8, 2023, Lieutenant Moody completed the rigorous training program held at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

Lieutenant Moody is a 22-year veteran of the Temple Police Department and has served in many roles, including his current role as a Watch Commander of the patrol division.

“Lieutenant Brian Moody’s graduation from the FBI National Academy is a testament to his exceptional dedication and passion for serving our community,” said Temple Police Department Deputy Chief Jeff Clark. “Lieutenant Moody’s achievement reinforces our ongoing pursuit of providing the highest standards of public safety.”

The 286th session consisted of 238 law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 25 countries, five military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations.