Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a home and a vehicle.

The shooting took place in the 800 block of North 2nd Street just before 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found gunshot damage to a home and a vehicle. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

As of Sunday morning, police have not released any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.