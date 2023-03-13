TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is raising awareness about a new scam.

The department said Monday afternoon that it has received information about scammers posing as officers and asking for money. They are asking victims to pay with Cash App, Venmo or Paypal.

The department says no one will ever ask you to pay a warrant using these online methods. If you need to pay a warrant, you need to pay in person at the Police Department or at court.

If you receive any type of phone call, email or text asking for money on behalf of any agency, the department says to report it immediately and to not give out any personal information.