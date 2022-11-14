Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple police now say that what was originally reported as a drive by shooting was not that at all, but instead an accidental shooting.

A police spokesperson said Monday that officers were called to the Emergency Room at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center on the arrival of a gunshot victim.

Police said the victim had gunshot wounds in both legs.

The victim originally told officers he had been walking near a park in west Temple when he claimed a vehicle approached and an occupant began shooting at him.

The incident was listed as being in the 500 block of Cheyenne Drive.

Further investigation by police, however, indicated this appeared to be a false report and that the victim himself had been handling a weapon and that it accidentally discharged, striking him in the legs.

The case remained under investigation Monday.