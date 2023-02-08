Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police officers are looking for two men who robbed the 3rd Street Food Mart Wednesday night. Officers got a call about the robbery just before 8 p.m.

A clerk told police the two men entered the store wearing masks and fired a gun while demanding money.

Despite the clerk handing over some cash, one of the men fired a second round and then they both left the store. FOX 44 News spoke to a representative of the store who said no one was injured in the robbery.

One of the crooks wore all-black clothing, while the other wore yellow sweatpants.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.