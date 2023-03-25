Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police officers are looking for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a child Saturday afternoon.

Officers say a 50-60 year old man with a beard, mustache, and short hair tried to take an 8-year-old girl at the West Adams Walmart around 1:50 p.m. The man was wearing a blue shirt and jeans with a grey hat.

There were no injuries during the attempt and the girl got away.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple

Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-

8477, where callers can report anonymously.