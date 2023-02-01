Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a carjacking that happened Wednesday evening. The call came in around 7:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of S. 57th Street.

The victim told police that two men approached him while he pumped gas. They pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle. They then drove off in it.

Police officers located the vehicle ten minutes later. No one was inside.

The victim told police the carjackers wore hoodies and baseball caps.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.