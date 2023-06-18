Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Temple Police Department announced Sunday night that officers searched Temple Lake Park for a possible drowning victim. This is near the 14000 block of West Adams.

Police got a call at 5:30 p.m. about a 31-year-old man who jumped into the lake from a boat to save a child who had gone into the water. The child resurfaced and is safe, but the man did not come out of the water, according to police.

Temple Fire & Rescue, Morgan’s Point Resort Dive Team, Army Corps of Engineers, and Texas Parks and Wildlife are assisting in the search.