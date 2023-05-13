Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police officers are looking for a suspect in an aggravated assault that injured one man overnight.

Officers went to the 300 block of E. Avenue J around 1:51 a.m. and found one man with a stab wound. An ambulance took the person to Baylor Scott and White in Temple, where his condition stabilized.

Officers are looking for 69-year-old Clarence “Iron Jaw” White, who is described as 5’7″ and weighing 180 lbs. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.