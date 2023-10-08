Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that took place around 2:17 p.m. Sunday. The shooting took place in the 700 block of South 26th Street.

Officers say someone in a white Dodge Charger fired several times at people in another vehicle. Thankfully, no one in the car was injured.

Officers say the Dodge Charger has black rims and a black hood.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police

Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers

can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at

bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing situation. FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.