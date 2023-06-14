Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – Temple City Council members will be asked to approve the purchase of a new mobile command post for Temple Police at a cost of $1.4 million in their Thursday night meeting.

Money for the purchase was provided in the current budget for the city, and would allow the replacement of the current command post. The current mobile command post is a 1999 Winnebago, which police say lacks necessary modern technology and has fallen into disrepair.

Background information provided with the City Council agenda stated the planned replacement of the current mobile command post will be a current year model (2023 or 2024) Freightliner M2-106 Plus Conventional Chassis Cab, and would be equipped with modern technology to assist Public Safety response to critical incidents, natural or man-made disasters, or prolonged crime scene investigations.

City staff is recommending the purchase of the command post from Siddons Martin Emergency Group, LLC. Staff says the purchase of this item supports the City of Temple’s Strategic Plan goal of “a safe and healthy community” and the commitment to “enhance our public safety services to create a safer community and foster public trust.”

The Citizen Police Advisory Commission met and reviewed this item on June 13. The purchase cost of the Police Mobile Command Post would be $1,404,252.

The Temple City Council will consider the purchase during their business session Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers. The Chambers are located on the second floor of the Municipal Building at #2 North Main Street in Temple.