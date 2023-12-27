Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple police are looking for two men who robbed a business at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of North General Bruce Drive at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday on the robbery call. They were told two men wearing masks came into the store, displayed weapons and demanded the money. One was reported wearing all black clothing and red shoes, the other also wearing all black clothing and wearing white shoes.

No one was injured. No information was released regarding how much was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously here