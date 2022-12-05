TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is bringing back its long-running tradition for the holiday season!

The City is hosting its Christmas Tree Lighting and 76th annual Christmas Parade this Monday This year’s theme is “It’s a Groovy Christmas,” and the parade will have over 100 illuminated entries from local organizations. This year’s Christmas Parade Grand Marshal is former University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Head Football Coach Pete Fredenburg.

The night will begin with Temple Mayor Tim Davis lighting the Christmas tree at 6:15 p.m. at City Hall, located at 2 N. Main Street. Community members will then be able to watch the parade at 6:30 p.m. from a seating area, or from along the streets. Santa Claus will arrive down W. Adams Avenue at 7:20 p.m. It is anticipated that the parade will last about an hour and a half.

The parade will begin at the intersection of E. Adams Avenue and N. 8th Street. The route

will proceed west along Adams Avenue, in front of City Hall, to N. 23rd Street. The route will

end at Temple High School, located at 415 N. 31st Street. Bleachers in front of City Hall will open for seating at 5 p.m. Residents can also bring chairs. A map is attached below, courtesy of the City of Temple.

Road closures are scheduled for the event. N. 6th Street and N. 8th Street will close at 4 p.m., and E. Adams Avenue will close at 5:45 p.m. All roads will reopen immediately following the parade.

Detours will be implemented in the area, and access will be maintained to residents of the area

and businesses. Drivers should use caution and pay attention to all traffic control devices.

Temple Police Department and Temple Fire and Rescue will be on-site, and safety measures will

be in place during the event.

For more information, you can visit templeparks.com/parade.