TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple Independent School District’s Jefferson Elementary School will soon be home to a one-of-a-kind learning experience for students with autism thanks to a grant from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

Jefferson Elementary has been awarded an Innovation Services for Students with Autism grant for the 2022-2024 school years.

This two-year grant is worth just over $422,500, and will allow Jefferson to create a state-of-the-art sensory motor lab and redesign a classroom into a simulated home environment to teach daily living skills. The school will also purchase sensory equipment for use outside for large muscle sensory input.

According to the grant application, the additions will allow the school to implement an innovative model of autism programming. The multisensory immersive experience (multisensory lab) would be the first of its kind in the United States, and would allow students to independently control their sensory experience.

Teachers would also be able to include classroom learning in the multisensory room to allow students with autism to use all of their senses while learning educational content. The simulated home environment classroom would include a simulated kitchen, bedroom, laundry room and living area with visual supports to help students complete tasks. The home environment room will also be used to host parent meetings, so parents can use similar visual supports in their own homes to help build a school-to-home connection. The new programming is expected to serve nearly 120 students.

Jefferson Elementary will also partner with Baylor University to host professional development for staff members and parent training for students with disabilities. The school also plans to host monthly sensory nights to help educate parents on techniques to develop each student’s sensory and social interactions.

The grant will fund the design, development and equipping of the multisensory room and the simulated home environment classroom. It will also help pay for professional development of staff, paraprofessionals and administrators working with the program. This additional training will allow Jefferson’s program to collaborate with students and programs at the middle schools and high school.