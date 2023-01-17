Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A Temple man is facing second-degree felony charges after a shot was fired in a dispute over someone driving fast in a neighborhood.

Robert Wayne Tilly was taken to the Bell County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the Saturday afternoon incident. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane at 4:50 p.m. on a report of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered that an argument broke out between neighbors – with one of them upset about the neighbor and his friends driving too fast in the neighborhood. Police said it appeared they met each other in the 8100 block of Fieldstone Drive – when one of the men raised a handgun and fired one round in his neighbor’s direction. Officers were told the man picked up his shell casing and disposed of it.

Officers conducted a search of Tilly’s home and found a handgun believed to have been used in this incident. Tilly was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.