Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are investigating a shooting that took place just after 9 p.m. Satuday night.

Officers received a call about gunfire in the 1200 block of South 3rd Street. When they arrived, they found a home and a building struck by bullets. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Officers do not have a description of the shooters, but witnesses tell them a white vehicle raced off after the shots were fired.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.