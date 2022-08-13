Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning.

Officers went to the 1800 block of East Ave. k around 1:30 a.m. to investigate reports of people hearing gunshots. While there, they found shell casings.

Police then learned that someone had dropped off a man at Baylor Scott and White with gunshot wounds. Doctors said the man’s wounds were life-threatening.

Right now, there are no suspects and the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.