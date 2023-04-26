TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Quentin Johnston along with his family and friends will be celebrating in Dallas Thursday night with a draft party.

Throughout TCU’s stellar 2022 season, some have labeled the Temple native as one of the top 3 college football receivers in the country.

The Temple community will be waiting on pins and needles to hear Johnston’s name called on the national stage. The city is throwing a party at the local hangout “Wings, Pizza N Things” to watch the draft play out.

Temple Wildcats Head Football Coach and Temple ISD Athletic Director, Scott Stewart shared more on Temple’s support for Johnston, “there’s not going to be anybody that gets their name called that that has any more support than than Quentin Johnson does So we’re proud of him. We love him.”

Stewart also couldn’t say enough good things about Johnston’s character, highlighting his humility.

Johnston will not be the first Temple Wildcat to go pro and the definitely won’t be the last, former Wildcat and TCU tight end, Jared Wiley is next in line.

“So one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen, I was driving to work and it was probably a week and a half before the national championship game and there are two huge billboards on the side of the road, and one of them had a picture of Quentin on it and one of them had a picture of Jerry Wiley,” says Stewart.

Coach Stewart recalls a sea of purple in the city of Temple during TCU’s run to the National Championship. It is no surprise the city rallies behind Temple Wildcat legacies like Quentin Johnston.

The NFL Draft will take place Thursday, April 27th to Saturday, April 29th in Kansas City Missouri.