Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – Fire damaged the Super 8 Motel on South General Bruce Drive in Temple early Wednesday morning.

Fire units were dispatched at 3:34 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a mechanical room in one of the buildings on their arrival. Some occupants were alerted to the danger by the smoke alarms sounding in their rooms and started to self-evacuate.

With the assistance of the Temple Police Department, Temple Fire was able to ensure all remaining occupants were out of the structure and accounted for. Other crews started spraying water and quickly got the fire under control.

Flames from the ground floor mechanical room did compromise the floor to the upper level of the facility. During the continued search for any remaining hotspots, a small area of the attic did rekindle, but was immediately brought under control again.

There were no injuries reported. The total number of occupants displaced is not known.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with 13 units, and 27 personnel. The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS were also on scene.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Wednesday morning.