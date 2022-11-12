TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Due to the forecasted weather, Salvation Army and Impact Church will be reopening through this Friday to serve as warming shelters.

The City of Temple says each locations’ operating hours will stay the same. The Salvation Army Center is located at 419 W. Avenue G, and will open at 3 p.m. Dinner and breakfast will be provided. Service animals are also accepted inside.

Impact Church is located at 306 E. Adams Avenue, and will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Dinner and breakfast will be provided, plus pets are accepted.

All questions and concerns can be directed to Salvation Army and Impact Church personnel.