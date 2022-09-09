Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A man already on probation for a family violence assault has been arrested on charges of choking a woman and forcing a lit cigarette down her throat.

Temple Police say it happened late Thursday night in the 500 block of West Avenue L. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to this location about 11:00 p.m., and arrived to find a woman crying and looking as if she had been in some kind of physical altercation.

The woman told officers her husband was out drinking and was agitated after stumping his toe. She told officers he pushed her, put his forearm around her neck and pinned her down – choking her and shoving a lit cigarette down her throat.

Officers reported finding the man, identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Joshua Butler, sitting on the bathroom floor and took him into custody.

Officers said Butler had two other active arrest warrants from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department – including one on a motion to revoke his previous probation.

Butler remained in the Bell County Jail on Friday morning.