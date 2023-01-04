BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.

According to the investigating Trooper, Strange failed to control speed and rear ended an unattended 2016 Lexus passenger car. The Lexus was parked on the improved shoulder, and was disabled with a flat tire and was slightly in the roadway.

Strange was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilke. Next of kin have been notified.

This investigation is still active and open.