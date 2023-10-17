Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – A 20-year-old Temple woman is being held on felony charges after her roommate was stabbed on Monday night.

Temple Police were called to the 1900 block of North 7th Street at 6:42 p.m. Monday, when they got a report about a woman being stabbed.

The victim and suspect were still on the scene when officers arrived. Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene to treat the victim, who was stabbed in the leg.

Police were told the two roommates got into an argument which turned into a fight. Sharome Quenna Keyonddranek Fields was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.

Fields remained there Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond had not been set, as of Tuesday afternoon.