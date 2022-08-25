BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County today from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

These periodic enforcement operations by DPS Troopers are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.

The goal of these operations is for motorists to slow down and to obey the posted speed limit. Today’s operation focused on IH-14 in Bell County, which has seen an increase in car crashes with speeding being predominantly the lead contributing factor.

Today’s operation yielded 122 vehicles stopped, 115 citations, and 27 warnings issued. Three crashes were also worked during this time frame in the area.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for more than two decades, speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities.

In 2020, speeding was a contributing factor in 29% of all traffic fatalities.

NHTSA offers the following safety reminders: