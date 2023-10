BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are responding to a fatal crash in Bell County.

Sgt. Bryan Washko says the crash occurred at approximately 6:33 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 at Mile Marker #290, near Shanklin Road. Travelers are urged to use caution in this area, and to expect delays.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.