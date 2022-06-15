Bell County (FOX 44) — The Texas Rangers are investigating what lead to the death of a man in Temple on Wednesday. It started with a call to police about suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Allegiance Bend around 7:48 a.m.

The caller told police a man in an orange shirt was acting strangely near their home, where teenagers were inside.

A Temple Police officer went to the scene and spoke to the man about ten minutes later. The officer ran a computer check on the subject and learned there was a misdemeanor theft warrant out for him.

The officer says he tried to talk to the man again, but the man ran off. The officer established a perimeter and called a K9 unit to help search for the subject.

The man was spotted forty minutes later walking north on the southbound side of Interstate 35. An officer confronted him at 8:59 a.m. and aimed a taser towards the man.

Police say the man then moved into oncoming traffic and a vehicle hit him. The officer performed CPR and called for EMS. An ambulance got the man to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds asked DPS Troopers to investigate the deadly crash, while Rangers work with police officers to investigate what lead to it.

As is standard operating procedure, the officer involved in the incident is on administrative leave with pay.