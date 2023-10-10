Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Texas Rangers and Killeen Police Department are investigating the death of a woman taken into custody on Monday.

Police officers arrested the 54-year-old woman on Monday and placed her in a city jail cell. The department says when officers and jail staff checked on her later, she was unresponsive.

Officers reportedly performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took her to Advent Health. Medical staff there pronounced her deceased.

Killeen Police notified the Texas Rangers, who will be the lead investigating agency looking into the woman’s death.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.