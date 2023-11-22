TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is hosting its 13th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday morning!

The event will begin at 8 a.m. at 530 N. Kegley Road. During the race, participants will run along Pepper Creek Trail and the surrounding area. Awards will be given to the overall male and female winners, in addition to the top three finishers in each age group.

(Courtesy: City of Temple)

Guest parking will be available at 530 N. Kegley Road. Race day registration is $30.

This event is presented by the Carlson Law Firm. For more information, and to register, you can visit racetemple.com or call 254-298-5690.