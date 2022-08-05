BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton will be full of people ready to take on the Bell County Comic Con this weekend!

On Saturday and Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. until 6 p.m., you can expect cosplay, vendors, celebrities, special guests, activities and much more at the Bell County EXPO Center.

For this year, a new building has been added – so things will be even bigger! This is the most celebrities the annual event has ever had at one time.

The event brings all sorts of variety – from comics, pop culture, gaming, movies and fantasy. FOX 44 will also be there, so make sure you stop by and say hi!

For more information, you can see our Bell County Comic Con preview story here.