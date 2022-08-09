TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Troy City Council unanimously confirmed Jeremy Gooch as the new Chief of Police for the Troy Police Department.

Chief Gooch recently retired from the Temple Police Department after 25 years of service. During his time in Temple, Chief Gooch served in various assignments, including Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Training Coordinator, and SWAT.

At the time of his retirement from Temple PD, he held the rank of Corporal.

In addition to the Troy City Council, present at Chief Gooch’s swearing in were his family, Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds, several officers from the Temple Police Department, and members of the Troy Police Department.

City Administrator Gary Smith said, “We are very excited to have Jeremy Gooch come to Troy PD to lead our department. I have personally known him for his 25-year career with Temple PD, and I have seen in him the traits that make chiefs very successful. Jeremy is intelligent, hard-working, and courageous. I am fully confident he will do great things for Troy.”