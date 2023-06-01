Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Court records show a search warrant served on a Barbara Lane home in Killeen turned up about 30 pounds of marijuana, weapons ammunition and cash.

The results of the search resulted in Killeen Police getting a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Kevin Desean Milton – who Bell County Jail records indicated was booked in on Tuesday.

An arrest affidavit indicated officers and detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant on the home in the 1500 block of Barbara Lane on May 15, after a resident of the home was detained in a traffic stop by a uniformed officer. The affidavit stated that the following items were found – $2,677 in U.S. currency, a handgun, a rifle, magazines for the weapons and ammunition, a ledger, scales, baggies, 25 Adderall pills, drug paraphernalia,and approximately 30 pounds of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

The affidavit stated that the substance was field tested, and returned a presumptive positive for THC. The substance was then to be sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Crime Laboratory for further testing.

A warrant was obtained, and Milton was arrested and booked into the jail on Tuesday. His bond was set at $75,000. He has since posted bond and has been released.