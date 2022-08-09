BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Veterans Leadership Program for the annual Summer Surge Hiring Event.

Workforce Solutions said in a press release that thousands of jobs need to be filled in Central Texas. The reason there are so many job opportunities is not because no one wants to work – it is because there aren’t as many workers coming into the workforce as there are leaving.

Dozens of companies will be at this event, which Workforce Solutions says is the perfect opportunity for individuals to find a job which suits them. Companies are offering better benefits, more pay, training, and flexible schedules to help lure candidates.

The event will take place this Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Bell County Expo Center’s Assembly Hall – located at 301 West Loop 121 in Belton. Attendees are encouraged to bring a resumé and to dress professionally. No registration is required.