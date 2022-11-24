TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A major crash on Interstate 35 has resulted in three deaths and several injuries.

A Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson confirmed to FOX 44 News on Thursday morning that crews were dispatched at approximately 6:25 p.m. Wednesday to the area of the Love’s Truck Stop in Troy, on northbound Interstate 35.

An initial report said between four and five vehicles were involved in the crash – with multiple extrications and multiple injuries reported.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Thursday morning that multiple cars were stopped due to heavy holiday rush traffic. The driver of a 2017 Nissan Titan pickup truck failed to control the vehicle’s speed, and then collided with multiple vehicles.

Sgt. Washko says that as a result of the collision, a 13-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy – both from Uvalde, Texas – died on scene and were pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Theodore R. Duffield. Next of kin have been notified.

Temple Fire & Rescue also told FOX 44 that approximately eleven people were transported to area hospitals – three people were transported by helicopter and eight people were transported by ambulance. Temple Fire & Rescue also confirmed that one person succumbed to their injuries while at the hospital.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.