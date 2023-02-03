Temple, Texas (FOX44) – A Temple Police Department spokesperson says three men taken into custody are being held in connection with a Wednesday carjacking incident.

Police said the call came in around 7:21 p.m. from the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police that two men approached him while he pumped gas, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle. They then drove off in it.

Police officers found the vehicle ten minutes later with no one inside. Details on how the men were identified and taken into custody were not immediately released.

The men being held included 20-year-old Xzavier Jerome Jones, of Houston, who was also being held on a separate assault family violence with a deadly weapon charge. His bond was set at $100,000.

Xzavier Jerome Jones.

19-year-old Matthew Sykes, of Houston, was also being held.

Matthew Sykes.

The third man was identified as 30-year-old Alexander James Wyatt, of Temple, who was held on a marijuana charge and another as-yet-unspecified charge.

Alexander James Wyatt.

Police did say that there were federal charges pending.