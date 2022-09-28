KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen fire damages three homes before being extinguished.

The City of Killeen says the fire happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Franz Drive. The fire started in a driveway and exterior shed before spreading to three residential structures before the first fire unit arrived on scene. Two homes were vacant and under renovation, while the third home had one resident and one pet inside. Both were out of the home before fire crews arrived.

Fire crews reported heavy fire, but no injuries were reported for residents or firefighters. One person passing by in the neighborhood was evaluated for smoke inhalation, but was not transported to the hospital.

(Courtesy: Killeen Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Killeen Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Killeen Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Killeen Fire Department)

The engines that responded included six fire engines, one Heavy Rescue, one Tower Ladder, two ambulances, two battalion chiefs and two EMS supervisors. There were also numerous support and chief officers on scene. The Fort Hood Fire Department provided one engine company which responded. Atmos and Oncor also responded, along with the Killeen Building Inspections division.

The City of Killeen says all three structures have been deemed uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is not known.

The Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management was also on scene to assist with a displaced resident.