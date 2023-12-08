Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A Bell County Grand Jury has returned murder indictments against three suspects held in a September shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. Sandy Gayle Carrese and Ryan Adam Madden, both of Liberty Hill, and Howard Lee Bailey that jail records show had an address in Huntsville, were named in the indictments.

Ryan Adam Madden

The three were named as suspects in the shooting which left 42-year-old Cody Kinslow dead. Kinslow was one of two victims found shot in a home in the 9000 block of Little Flock Road. Bell County deputies had responded to that location shortly before 10:00 a.m. September 21 on a report of a shooting. A woman found shot at the scene was sent to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with what turned out to be minor injuries. Kinslow was found inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sandy Gayle Carrese

Carrese and Bailey were arrested first, but Madden initially got away, triggering a manhunt. He was eventually taken into custody following a traffic stop just off County Road 282 west of Liberty Hill in Williamson County. He was identified as a passenger in the vehicle, but had fled into a wooded pasture area. A perimeter was set up by Williamson County deputies with assistance from Cedar Park, Leander and Liberty Hill Police Departments. With the use of drones and a K-9 the area was searched with Madden taken into custody.

Howard Lee Bailey

All three remain in the Bell County Jail with bond for Carrese and Madden set at $1,000,000 each and bond for Bailey set at $600,000.