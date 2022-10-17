BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Three people were injured in a Bell County crash over the weekend.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 11:54 a.m. Saturday to a report of a crash between three vehicles on Highway 281 – about eight miles north of Lampasas. A 2019 Black Ford Fiesta passenger car, operated by a 23-year-old woman from Lampasas, was traveling northbound on Highway 281 in the inside lane. A 2017 Black Toyota Yaris Passenger car, operated by a 39-year-old woman from Lampasas, was stopped at the intersection of Highway 281 and CR-2227 in the inside lane of Highway 281 – facing northbound preparing to turn left onto CR-2227.

The investigating Trooper reported that lack of attention and failing to control the vehicle’s speed caused the driver of the Ford to collide with the back of the Toyota. The collision caused the Toyota to cross into the southbound lane and into the path of a 2003 Gold Lexus RX3 passenger car, operated by a 72-year-old man from Marble Falls.

The driver of the Ford refused medical treatment on scene. The driver of the Toyota was transported to Advent health ER in Killeen. The driver of Lexus was transported by CareFlite to Seton Williamson County with incapacitating injuries. A 69-year-old woman in the passengers seat of the Lexus was transported to Seton Williamson County by Hamilton EMS.

This investigation is still open.