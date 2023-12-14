Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Three people have been arrested, one juvenile detained and another person suspected in connection with the injury of a student during a disturbance at Killeen High School.

KISD spokes[person Taina Northington said the disturbance broke out about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday during which five high school students are accused of attacking and assaulting another student causing serious bodily injury.

KISD Police arrested three students, an 18-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl and and 18-year-old boy, and transported to the Bell County Jail where they remained overnight and were still there as of Thursday afternoon.

One other younger student was detained and transported to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center. An additional student was identified as a suspect was expected to be arrested upon issuance of a warrant.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.