Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police report three people went to the hospital on Monday morning after a shooting in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to this location around 10 a.m. and found the victims. Their conditions were not available as of late Monday morning. Officers remained on the scene to gather information.

No suspect information was available, and circumstances of the shooting remained under investigation.

This is a developing story and FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.