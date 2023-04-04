TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bloomin’ Temple Festival is coming back, and tickets are now on sale!

The City of Temple says this event brings in roughly 13,000 guests each year, and is one of Central Texas’ most popular events.

With the completion of the MLK Festival Grounds and the success of last year’s “A Lil’ Bit O’ Bloomin'” event, the City of Temple will connect the two locations to offer attendees a new experience.

The City says that visitors will be able to enjoy live music, arts and crafts, food and drinks, a

carnival and more on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29!

The musical lineup includes:

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

• Landon Heights

• DJ Sammy G

• Chad Cooke Band

• Conjunto Cats

• Tracy Byrd

• Siggno

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

• Huser Brothers Band

• The Capital

• Escape – The Dallas Journey Tribute

• Austin Silent Disco

Additional artists and bands will also be announced.

The City says that in conjunction with the Bloomin’ Temple Festival, the Market Trail Medley will be held at the Santa Fe Plaza and along the Market Trail in downtown Temple. The event will include more live music and a free car show!

Online advanced tickets will be $20 for a two-day pass, $15 for a single-day pass, $5 for a child

single-day pass (ages 6-10; must be accompanied by a paid adult ticket), and children under five

can enjoy the festival for free! To purchase tickets, you can visit bloomintemple.com.