KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department received a tip on Thursday regarding possible human remains.

Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) said the tipster reported the remains were discovered in the 1100 block of N. 4th Street. The CID is conducting an investigative follow up on this tip with the assistance of an outside K-9 cadaver team.

The department says this is not connected to any specific case.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.