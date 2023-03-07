Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Independent School District officially broke ground on Sampson-Howard Elementary Tuesday morning. As people gathered for the event, construction crews were hard at work already building the school.

Sampson-Howard will be the first school built in the school district since 1998, when Hector P. Garcia Elementary, Kennedy-Powell Elementary, and Raye-Allen Elementary all opened.

FOX 44 News was there as six students from Raye-Allen Elementary took part in the groundbreaking.

The school’s name comes from suggestions from the community and honors Cornelius Carl Sampson along with Jean and Durward Howard.

Sampson graduated from Temple Negro School in 1915. He later served as an athletic and debate coach, as well as a math teacher at Temple’s Dunbar High school. Sampson was named the principal at Dunbar in 1924.

The Howards taught at Temple High School starting in the 1940s. Durward Howard was the band director and became the Director of Fine Arts and Humanities for TISD. Jean Howard taught social studies and helped her husband to give students and the Temple community arts and educational opportunities.

Sampson-Howard will be a Fine Arts Academy when it is completed in the Summer of 2024. Voters approved the $38.2 million project as part of a 2022 bond proposal.