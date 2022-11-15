TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Travis County Commissioners Court passed a resolution recently to address gun violence in the county.

So, the DA’s office and it’s law enforcement partners are working to establish a regional National Integrated Ballistic Information Network program center so they can better investigate and solve violent crimes.

The Travis County district attorney was in Temple Tuesday to tour the mobile command center with NIBIN technology, so they could get a better understanding of it and what it would look like to bring that to their area.

For the last few weeks, Temple PD has been the home to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives NIBIN mobile unit.

The NIBIN program is run by the ATF. It uses ballistic evidence to help solve and prevent violent crimes by making it easier to find information through a pooled database.

“When a firearm is used in an act of violence, the likelihood that that firearm, unless that crime is solved, will stay on the street and be used in another act of violence is quite high,” Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said.

ATF Agent Robert Topper says the safety benefits wouldn’t just stay in Travis County.

“We understand at ATF, and every law enforcement agency understands that guns don’t abide by jurisdictional bounds,” Topper said.

The ATF would ideally have these machines everywhere because every unit can provide more and more answers and fill in the gaps.

Garza says in the criminal justice system, it can be years after incidents happen that the case is prosecuted, and by that time the strength of the evidence can weaken.

“Memories fade, evidence can go stale,” Garza said.

Garza says they plan to look at different grant options in the upcoming weeks.