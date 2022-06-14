Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – Jury selection is underway in the murder trial of Jason Ricardo Baez, who is accused in the February 2018 shooting death of Lamar Marcell Roberson.

The trial begins in 27th District Court after multiple delays, with Baez remaining in the Bell County Jail since his arrest following a short high-speed chase.

In the trial, he is facing charges of murder and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Killeen Police were dispatched to the intersection of Franz Drive and Culp Avenue on February 28, 2018 in reference to a 9-1-1 call about shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers immediately started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect were involved in an argument which escalated to the shooting.

Witnesses told officers the suspect fled the area in a gray two-door sedan at a high rate of speed. Officers found the suspect vehicle traveling eastbound on Rancier Avenue, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop – but the driver refused and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect driver led officers on a short chase, coming to a stop near the intersection of Rancier Avenue and Shims Boulevard, with offficers able to take the suspect into custody.

The 32-year-old male victim was identified as Lamar Marcell Roberson, of Killeen. He later died of his injuries about and hour and a half after the shooting, and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown.