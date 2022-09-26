TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting.

The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple.

The Bell County Communication Center gave a general broadcast to police units. The vehicle was described as a red two-door car, but a complete license plate was not obtained by citizens calling 9-1-1 about the reckless vehicle.

The vehicle was described by callers as driving about 90 mph and veering through traffic and onto the shoulders of the interstate. The call was then transferred to Troy Police. At 5:06 p.m., the reckless driver was found northbound in the 13600 block of the Interstate 35 service road, and almost struck a Troy Police vehicle which was driving northbound on the service road.

Troy Police initiated a traffic stop, but the reckless driver evaded – which led Troy Police to Jeff Hunter Toyota, located at 1440 West Loop 340 in Waco. The suspect attempted to ram the officer on scene, and shots were fired from the Troy Police Officer. The suspect was taken to Baylor Scott and White in Waco, and information was received during the night that the suspect was in stable condition.

The Troy Police Officer was placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.