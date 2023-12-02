Troy (FOX 44/KWKT) — The City of Troy is asking residents to conserve water after construction workers accidentally damaged a water line.

The damaged line is on the western side of the city and there is a significant leak. City leaders say workers are trying to isolate the break and begin repairs.

While workers fix the line, the city says many people may lose water service. There is also a chance the city will need to issue a boil water notice, but that has not happened as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

The city is asking people to limit their water use until the situation is resolved. As of Saturday afternoon, there is no estimate on how long the repairs will take or when the system will return to full service.

FOX 44 News will bring you updates on this developing situation as they are released.