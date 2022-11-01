Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on the Trimmier Road turnaround at westbound Central Texas Expressway was closed on Tuesday morning after a truck passing under the bridge struck it.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said they got a call at 7:27 a.m. regarding a City of Killeen truck making the turnaround – when an extended boom on the truck struck the overpass. No injuries were reported.

The turnaround was closed while the Texas Department of Transportation was on the way to make an inspection for any structural damage.