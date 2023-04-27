BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Injuries have been reported after a 1997 Freightliner truck tractor caused a multi-vehicle crash in Bell County.

Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of the crash. The truck tractor, driven by a 41-year-old man from Mt. Pleasant, was traveling westbound on FM-439.

According to the investigating Trooper, the truck tractor was traveling at an unsafe speed for the wet roadway. As the driver applied his brakes, the truck lost control and jack-knifed.

According to Texas DPS, the truck traveled into the eastbound lane and side swiped a 2008 Chevrolet truck – driven by a 31-year-old man from Harker Heights. The truck tractor then struck a 2006 Nissan SUV driven by a 22-year-old man from Cartersville, Georgia, and also struck a 2019 Volkswagen Sedan driven by a 27-year-old woman from Killeen.

All drivers of the vehicles, except for the Volkswagen, were transported for injuries sustained in the crash. DPS says the investigation is still active and open.