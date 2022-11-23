TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – While some people have traditions of getting up on Thanksgiving morning to start preparing the meal or to watch the parade, others like to just get out and run!

The City of Temple is gearing up for the 12th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K. This year’s race begins at 8 a.m. Thursday. Participants will run along Pepper Creek Trail and the surrounding area.

Participants can register online at racetemple.com on November 24 for $30. Awards will be given to the overall male and female winners, as well as the top three finishers in each age group.

Guest parking will be available at 6600 Research Loop. This event is presented by Carlson Law Firm.

For more information, you can visit racetemple.com or call 254-298-5690.